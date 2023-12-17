Government signs $6.1 million deal to transform rice value chain in the next four years

Ken Ofori-Atta with the team from MiDA and MasterCard Foundation

The Millennium Authority Development (MiDA) has partnered the MasterCard Foundation to seal a $6.1 million deal to transform the Ghana's rice value chain.

This significant collaboration aims to revolutionize Ghana's rice sector through the implementation of the Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Program.



The formal contract signing ceremony, held in Accra on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, marked the commencement of a five-year project that will extend its impact until 31st May 2028.



The fund disbursement period is set to span four years, from December 1, 2023, to November 31, 2027.



The primary beneficiary of this ambitious initiative is the Kasunya Economic Enclave Project, a vital component of the Ghana CARES "Obaatan Pa" Programme, under the Ministry of Finance.



Focused on the rice value chain, the project aims to operationalize 6,000 acres out of 10,000 in the Kasunya Region, fostering innovation, training, skill development, and implementation support.

The financial grant will serve as initial working capital for primary production actors involved in the rice sector. This funding will be strategically utilized to elevate the rice value chain and stimulate economic prosperity in the region.



Collaborating with key partners such as the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Private Sector Anchor Farmers, the program is poised to benefit from diverse technical expertise and support.



With dignitaries including Ken Ofori Atta, Minister of Finance; and Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, Board Chairperson of MiDA, in attendance, the ceremony symbolized a convergence of influential figures dedicated to driving positive change in Ghana's agricultural sector.



Ken Ofori-Atta in his remarks, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration, stating, "this partnership signifies a major milestone in our efforts to boost agricultural productivity. The $6.1 million grant from the MasterCard Foundation, in conjunction with MiDA, will play a pivotal role in the implementation of the Kasunya Economic Enclave Project under the Ghana CARES 'Obaatan Pa' Programme."



The minister emphasized the focus on innovation, training, skill development, and strategic support in the rice value chain.

"We are committed to leveraging this funding to provide working capital for primary production actors, paving the way for increased job creation and a 20% boost in national rice output," he added.



Over the next four years, the collaborative effort anticipates remarkable outcomes, including the creation of 38,269 jobs, with 70% designated for women.



Additionally, a projected 20% increase in national rice output, cultivation of 2,560 hectares of rice, and a substantial reduction in rice import costs, expected to surpass US $45 million, underscore the program's commitment to catalyzing sustainable growth.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







AE