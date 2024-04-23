Government to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Source: GNA

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister, says the government has taken steps to establish a single account to streamline the collection and distribution of revenue under the cash waterfall mechanism.

This development is to enhance transparency and accountability, while ensuring that beneficiaries within the value chain received what is due them – all aimed at improving revenue management.



Dr Amin Adam said this during a press briefing at the just ended International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Group (WBG) Spring Meetings in Washington, US.



He said the government would, “establish a single collection account so that ECG [Electricity Company of Ghana] will not collect revenue through the many accounts that they operate. The move is to bring accountability and transparency to bear.”



Data provided by ECG to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) – utility sector regulator, shows that the electricity distributor is operating about 61 separate accounts.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has asked the Management of ECG to ensure that the accounts were merged into one in line with IMF conditionalities.

It is against this background that the Minister announced the government’s plan to ensure that ECG operated a single account, in addition to a periodic auditing and publication of a cash waterfall mechanism report.



He also indicated that the government would in May 2024, sign an agreement on debt restructuring with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and procure some one



million revenue efficient meters into the country.



The Minister, who is also an Energy Economist, was confident that those measures would help reduce the deficit in the energy sector, ensure financial stability, while providing Ghanaians with reliable and affordable electricity.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency on these developments, Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director, Institute for Energy Security (IES), lauded the government for the steps it had taken to solve the energy sector challenges.

However, Nana Amoasi VII, encouraged the government to continue to investment in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, as well as expand capacity, improve reliability, and meet growing demands.



The IES Executive Director noted that signing a debt restructuring agreement with the IPPs could help reduce arrears and alleviate financial pressures on the government and utilities, potentially leading to improved stability in electricity supply.



“By consolidating revenues and expenses into a single account, ECG can better track and allocate funds for operational and investment purposes, ensuring efficient utilization of resources and enhancing overall performance,” he said.



On the part of consumers, he said, “in spite of the challenging economic situation today, Ghanaians should endeavour to pay their electricity bills promptly to support the sustainability of the energy sector, and practice energy conservation.”