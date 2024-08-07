Government to engage NPRA to invest pension funds in commercially attractive infrastructure – Finance Minister

From January to June, the government spent over GHC10 billion on road construction

Source: 3news

The government plans to collaborate with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and pension fund managers to invest pension funds in infrastructure development.

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam believes this will improve returns for pensioners.





Speaking at a high-level expert discussion on August 7, Dr. Amin Adam emphasized that leveraging pension funds for infrastructure projects will ease the government's funding burden and ensure stable returns on investment, given that pension assets yielded almost GHC50 million last year.



