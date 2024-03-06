Government to localize data hosting to spur digital growth

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Government has announced plans to bring back all external data belonging to Ghana, which is currently hosted in other countries, and host it locally. This move aims to foster growth in the digital space while reducing operational costs.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known during a validation workshop on data centre and cloud regulatory framework held in Accra.



The workshop was organised by Smart Africa and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) to gather stakeholder input for an enhanced regulatory framework for cloud and data centres in Ghana.



According to the Minister, the framework would position Ghana as the preferred choice for hosting African data. She also added that hosting a localised data centre would support job creation in the digital space.



Speaking on the importance of data security, she stated that it was essential to provide the legal framework within which emerging technologies will operate, so they don’t grow uncontrollably.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful emphasised the need for data localisation, stating that it was crucial that data produced in Ghana is stored in Ghana.

She further explained that Ghana has nothing against cloud services and big operators, but they should build data centres in Ghana and host Africa’s data on the continent.



This according to the minister is because currently, it is expensive to host data on other cloud services, and Ghana is paying twice for management and retrieval for its use.



The Director of Digital Infrastructure, Skills, and Empowerment at Smart Africa, Madam Thelma Efua Quaye, expressed optimism that having a harmonised regulation system for data and cloud would boost investor confidence in the continent.



To take advantage of the growing digital space, the Ghanaian government is embarking on skills training for young entrepreneurs.



By localising data hosting and promoting digital growth, the government aims to reduce costs, create job opportunities, and establish itself as a hub for data centres and cloud services in Africa.