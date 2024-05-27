Govt institutes monthly stakeholder dialogue to ease doing business in Ghana

The launch of the stakeholder dialogue

Source: GNA

The government has launched a monthly dialogue with local and foreign businesses to improve the business climate.

This initiative, announced by Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, includes a survey to track progress and identify areas for improvement.



Key concerns raised by businesses include high inflation, currency depreciation, inconsistent VAT systems, tax harassment, power instability, unfavorable local content conditions, and land tenure issues.



The government aims to address these through deeper partnerships and reforms, including a forthcoming Business Regulatory Reform Act.

The Ghana Revenue Authority is also urged to enhance its complaints unit and reduce tax harassment.



The EU Ambassador reiterated international support and investment interest in Ghana.



