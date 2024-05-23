Govt urged to leverage local rice production to turn economy around

Rice field

Source: GNA

The Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Bodies have urged the government to leverage the rise in local rice production to stabilize the Ghana Cedi and save over $400 million annually on rice imports.

The association highlighted the potential for boosting local production, investments, and the economy. Ghana’s import bill exceeds $10 billion annually, including rice and other agricultural products.



Nana Kwabena Adjei Ayeh II advocated for policy and financial interventions to reduce imports of rice, sugar, and fish.

Local farmers face market access and pricing challenges, leading to post-harvest losses and reduced production capacity. Immediate government intervention is necessary to support self-sufficiency in strategic crops.



