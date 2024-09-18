Business

Guinness Ghana Launches Baileys Treat-Cation Promo

Bail Ezgif.png This exciting initiative offers Ghanaians a chance to win a variety of prizes

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Guinness Ghana has unveiled its latest promotional campaign for Baileys cream liqueur, the "Baileys Treat-Cation Promo." This exciting promotion offers Ghanaians a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize of an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to South Africa, designed to reward and create memorable experiences for Bailey's lovers.

