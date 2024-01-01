Hairstylists in Mallam cash in amid festive season

GBC spoke to some hairstylists in Mallam

As we are in a festive season, hairstylists have an excellent opportunity to boost their earnings as people are inclined to spruce up their appearance for various events, parties, and gatherings.

Due to this, hairstylists are busily cashing out as they style, color, and do makeovers for clients, which has helped them to capitalize on their skills and expertise.



As a result of this, some hairstylists in the Mallam community have shared their opinions on how they are making a lot of money this festive season as compared to normal days.



According to boss Dennis, he is offering special holiday packages, which include packages like haircuts, styling, and other treatments, at discounted rates this Christmas and early January. He said that these special packages are attracting a lot of clients to his salon, and as he offers them a great deal this holiday season and early January, he is making a lot of money out of it.

Another hairstylist, Madam Juliana, highlighted that she is selling hair care products, styling tools, and other hair accessory products in her salon this festive season, and she is promoting these products as gift ideas to encourage clients to purchase the products alone with the salon services. She added that she is also into makeovers, as clients are requesting them immediately after they are done styling their hair to look good, and this is making her cash out more this Christmas.



In addition, Madam Faustina said that this festive season has made her learn a lot of new hair styles as clients request a particular hair style of their choice, and she is making a lot of money out of that.



“On a normal day, I open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but because of the holiday season, I now open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Even before I get to the salon, I sometimes see two people there already waiting for me, and some even call me on the phone to book an appointment a day before, which means I’m really making money out of this festive season,” She added.