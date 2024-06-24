Business

Business
Hawa Koomson calls on fishermen to invest in aquaculture

Koomson Hawa On Bus.jpeg Hawa Koomson

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has encouraged fishermen to embrace fish rearing to reduce dependence on the sea.

Partnering with R&B Farms, the Ministry provided training and resources for aquaculture as start-up capital.

Addressing fishermen, Koomson stressed the importance of sustainable practices, condemning pollution and illegal fishing. She urged compliance with the July fishing ban to conserve marine resources and avoid fines.

The Ministry supported communities during this period, while fishers proposed stricter penalties for offenders and collaboration with traditional leaders to maintain sea quality.

