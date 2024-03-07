Hubtel marks historic milestone as first Ghanaian company featured in AWS success stories

Alex Bram, CEO Hubtel

Hubtel, Ghana’s premier mobile payments platform, has recently earned a distinguished spot on Amazon Web Services (AWS) website, becoming the first company from Ghana to be showcased in AWS’s success stories.

This recognition underscores Hubtel’s significant transformation and growth since its inception in 2005, powered by its strategic move to AWS cloud services.



The case study on AWS’s website delves into Hubtel’s journey from a rigid on-premises infrastructure to a dynamic, scalable cloud environment, highlighting the pivotal role AWS played in this transition.



Strategic Migration Leads to Exponential Growth



Hubtel’s decision to migrate to AWS, utilizing services such as Amazon EC2, Amazon RDS, and Amazon EKS, catalyzed an impressive 20-fold increase in annual revenue, jumping from $3 million to a staggering $62 million. This remarkable growth was accompanied by substantial cost savings, with the company reducing infrastructure expenses by $1.5 million each year. The transition not only transformed Hubtel into a formidable competitor in the mobile payments arena but also exemplified the strategic advantage of adopting AWS cloud services.



Enhanced Performance Fuels Market Leadership

The move to AWS resulted in a 100-times improvement in Hubtel’s platform performance, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and trust. This boost in performance enabled Hubtel’s technical team to shift their focus towards innovation, leading to the development of new services and capabilities. Alex Bram, CEO of Hubtel, attributed the company’s success to the strategic use of AWS, stating, “We’ve become the biggest and most popular payment provider in Ghana, and that’s all down to using AWS.” Francis Wilson, Head of Infrastructure at Hubtel, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the necessity of the move to AWS for the company’s scalability and growth.



Future Prospects and Continuous Innovation



Looking ahead, Hubtel is not resting on its laurels. The company is exploring the development of a data lake and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to generate business insights and further enhance its services. This forward-thinking approach signifies Hubtel’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the future.



Hubtel’s inclusion in AWS’s success stories not only marks a significant milestone for the company but also serves as an inspiration for Ghana’s tech ecosystem. It highlights the transformative potential of cloud technology and the strategic vision necessary to leverage it effectively.



As Hubtel continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, its story will undoubtedly inspire other companies in Ghana and beyond to pursue similar paths of innovation and growth.