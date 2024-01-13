I have crossed the path of building wealth, now focused on leaving a legacy - Cheddar brags

Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has declared that he has transitioned from the pursuit of riches to the aspiration of creating a lasting legacy.

According to him, he desires to become the president of Ghana under the banner of a new force, aiming to instill hope in the youth and leave an impact.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 on January 11, 2023, he stated: "The people who want to chase money, when you chase riches you leave a bill, when you chase wealth you will leave a will, but when you chase your destiny, you are definitely going to leave a legacy."



He envisions being a force for positive change and hopes to drive hope among the youth by focusing on legacy-building initiatives.



“And I think it is my time to impart that, I won't be able to say what I am saying or do what I am doing when I am sixty,” he added.



He continued “And I know that right now I have the energy, I have the spirit, I have the power, you know I have the passion.



“I have the concentration to do these things and I want to be able to advise people that people might have tried and failed but people have to keep trying.

“Some people will get it within a time frame, some people may decide at the wrong time,” he added.



AM/SARA



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel