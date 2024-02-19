IEA Research Director urges Finance Minister to address Ghana's mineral wealth

Director of Research at IEA, Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye, has emphasised the urgency for Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, to prioritise the country's vast mineral wealth, valued at trillions of dollars.

Dr. Kwakye underscored concerns about the exploitation of Ghana's mineral resources by foreign companies, often facilitated by complicit Ghanaian officials. His remarks shed light on the critical issue of resource mismanagement and the need for proactive measures to safeguard Ghana's economic interests.



The call for attention to Ghana's mineral wealth follows Dr. Amin Adam's pledge to bolster revenue generation efforts in collaboration with relevant agencies.



Dr. Amin Adam has indicated his commitment to intensify revenue collection efforts and foster a more cooperative approach towards revenue mobilisation during his tenure as Finance Minister, succeeding Ken Ofori-Atta on February 14.

Addressing Dr. Amin Adam directly through his platform, Dr. Kwakye urged the Finance Minister to extend his focus beyond conventional revenue streams and to address the systemic challenges surrounding mineral exploitation in Ghana.



"Mr. Minister, please pay equal attention to our mineral wealth that is worth trillions of dollars but is being plundered by foreign companies with the assistance of Ghanaian officials," Dr. Kwakye emphasised.



The exchange highlights the complex dynamics of resource management in Ghana and underscores the imperative for comprehensive strategies to protect and maximise the benefits derived from the country's abundant mineral reserves.