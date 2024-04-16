IES predicts increase in petrol and diesel prices in the coming days

The price of petrol and diesel is expected to increase by about 5% and 4% per litre respectively

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise by approximately 5% and 4% per litre, respectively, in the coming days, driven by shifts in the international market and the weakening performance of the local currency.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has indicated that while the price of liquid fuels continues to climb due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and decisions by OPEC+ to cut production, users of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) may see a modest reduction of about 8% in prices.



The IES highlighted that the recent depreciation of Ghana's currency, coupled with international market fluctuations, has contributed to the persistent upward trend in fuel prices.

IES added that national policy changes and directives from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) have influenced the local market, with some Oil Marketing Companies adjusting their operations accordingly.



As these factors continue to exert pressure on fuel prices, consumers should brace themselves for potential increases at the pumps in the coming days.