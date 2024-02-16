IFDC urges collaborative efforts for agricultural transformation in Ghana

International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC)

The International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) advocates for collective action to address challenges facing Ghanaian farmers, emphasising collaboration within the agricultural value chain.

During the IFDC 2024 Open Door event celebrating its 50th anniversary, Dr. Bocar Diagana, Director of IFDC's Enabling Impact Program, stressed the importance of leveraging shared knowledge for sustainable agricultural development.



Dr. Diagana urged individuals to embrace collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity to achieve the common goal of transforming agriculture in Ghana. He expressed confidence that through collective efforts, the full potential of agriculture could be realised for sustainable development and prosperity.

IFDC commits to developing technologies enhancing soil capacity for food security, with a focus on caring for the soil for the next 50 years. Acting Country Director for IFDC Ghana, Judith Fagbegnon Kodjo, extended gratitude to the government for unwavering support, acknowledging donors and emphasising their commitment to soil health and improved livelihoods.



James Thigpen, IFDC Global Corporate Communications Manager, highlighted IFDC's 50 years of contributions to global agriculture, including over 50 innovations in soil health research. The commitment extends to developing market system technologies for higher yields, benefiting millions of families worldwide.