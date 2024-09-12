ILGS to run as a fully-fledged University- Local Gov’t Minister announces

This new university will focus on local governance and professional training

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, announced that President Akufo-Addo has approved the transition of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) into a full-fledged university.

The University of Local Governance and Development Bill, 2024, will be presented to Parliament for approval later this month.



This new university will focus on local governance and professional training.

Korsah highlighted the ILGS's evolution from its inception in 1999 to its current status and assured continued support for capacity building in local governance.



