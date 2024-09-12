Business

ILGS to run as a fully-fledged University- Local Gov’t Minister announces

UniScreenshot 2024 09 12 113127.png This new university will focus on local governance and professional training

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, announced that President Akufo-Addo has approved the transition of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) into a full-fledged university.

The University of Local Governance and Development Bill, 2024, will be presented to Parliament for approval later this month.

This new university will focus on local governance and professional training.

Korsah highlighted the ILGS's evolution from its inception in 1999 to its current status and assured continued support for capacity building in local governance.

