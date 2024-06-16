ISSER holds National Policy Forum on Special Economic Zones

The event on National Policy Forum on Economic Zones

Source: GNA

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and the Kiel Institute for World Economy (IfW) hosted a National Policy Forum on Economic Zones in Accra, focusing on "Special Economic Zones: A Force for Industrialization".

The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) CEO, Michael Oquaye Junior, highlighted the importance of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in driving industrialization and sustainable development.



He noted that SEZs have created over 35,000 direct jobs and nearly 500,000 indirect jobs, with export revenues growing from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion between 2020 and 2023.

The forum emphasized the need to capitalize on SEZ opportunities, particularly with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation.