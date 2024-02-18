Inaugural Australia Africa Business Summit in Melbourne to strengthen trade and investment ties

Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce

The Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce is set to host the inaugural Australia Africa Business Summit in Melbourne, Australia, from May 12-14, 2024, themed “New Bridges. Creating Connections.”

This landmark event aims to facilitate collaboration between country leaders, government officials, industry players, and African private sector representatives to bolster trade and investment between Australia and the African continent.



The Summit will spotlight key sectors such as agribusiness, Mining Equipment Technology and Services (METS), Energy, Green Technology, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Tourism, and Financial Services.



Attendees will gain access to Australian decision-makers, senior executives, and international trade experts across diverse sectors.



Notable keynote speakers include the Minister for Trade and Tourism Australia, Hon. Don Farrell, and Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Keabetswe Mene.



In a press release ahead of the summit, President of the Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce, Duncan Harris, emphasised the summit’s pivotal role in fostering strategic trade alliances.



He stated, “Melbourne is positioned to lead new bilateral relationships and business engagements. As the multicultural capital with the largest African population in Australia, Melbourne is both a leader in international trade and investment and a hub for booming innovation.”

Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Wamkele Keabetswe Mene, highlighted Africa’s potential to surpass China as the ‘world’s factory’ and extended an invitation to Australian investors. He cited benefits such as seamless trade across borders, reduced political instability, and a rapidly growing young workforce with lower labor costs.



Mene noted, “With a market of 1.3 billion people and a GDP of $3.4 trillion, investors entering this market will likely see significant benefits and returns on their investments in the future within a competitive continent.”



The Australia Africa Business Summit, organised by the Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the AfCFTA, will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.



The event expects to welcome over 500 in-person delegates daily, in addition to a virtual audience. It will offer valuable opportunities for government, business-to-government, and business-to-business meetings and matchings.



As the summit draws near, businesses and industries in Africa keen on participating are urged to register before the April 20, 2024 deadline.