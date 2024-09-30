Innovation, AI governance key to leadership in tech – Kingsley Eze

CEO Kingsley Eze urged businesses to build strong governance around AI

At Tenece Ghana's 10th anniversary, CEO Kingsley Eze emphasized the importance of innovation in driving growth and leadership in the tech sector, particularly in an AI-driven world.

He urged businesses to build strong governance around AI and prepare teams to leverage it effectively.



The event featured discussions on embracing AI, cybersecurity, and the future of work, highlighting the need for robust identity management and security protocols.

Tenece Ghana's Country Manager Jonathan Dartey celebrated the company's decade of excellence and its commitment to driving technological change across West Africa through strong partnerships and innovation.



