Interest rates maintain stability for the first time in 2024

The government’s treasury bills were oversubscribed by 22.25% after two weeks of undersubscription

Interest rates have maintained stability for the first time this year,Joy Business reports.

This follows a surge in inflation to 25.8% in March 2024.



The yield on the 91-day bill remained unchanged at 25.73%, while the 182-day bill saw a slight decrease of 8 basis points to 28.14%.



However, the interest rate on the 364-day bill rose to 28.74% from its previous level of 28.33%.



The trajectory of future interest rates remains uncertain as to whether they will resume their decline.



The government successfully raised GH¢4.228 billion from the sale of short-term instruments, surpassing the target of GH¢2.459 billion.



The majority of bids, accounting for 85.2%, were for the 91-day bill, with all GH¢3.606 billion worth of bids accepted.



Similarly, the 182-day bill received bids totaling GH¢505.19 million, all of which were accepted.



For the one-year bill, bids amounted to approximately GH¢117.64 billion, with an uptake of GH¢117.64 million.