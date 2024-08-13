Jamestown Fishing Harbour to be commissioned soon

While construction is finished, final paperwork and inspections are pending

The $50 million Jamestown Fishing Harbour, funded by the Chinese government and completed by CRCC Harbour and Channel Engineering Bureau Group Limited, is awaiting commissioning.

Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah praised the facility’s impact and emphasized the need for local skill development for its upkeep.



However, some local fishermen have raised concerns about the harbour’s suitability, citing damaged boats and inadequate shelter.



The Minister assured that these issues would be addressed to ensure the harbour meets the community's needs.



