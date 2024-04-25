Jospong Group launches waste academy to train 600+ staff in waste management

Representatives of Jospong Group and Komptech

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has inaugurated the Jospong-Komptech Waste Academy project, aimed at training over 600 Zoomlion employees and other public officials in integrated solid waste management.

Under a 3-year capacity-building agreement involving the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), JGC, and Komptech, along with ICEP and the Technical University of Vienna, the initiative underscores JGC's commitment to promoting sustainable waste management practices in Ghana.



Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu, the Project Lead, described the project as a comprehensive three-year initiative focused on training, knowledge transfer, and capacity building in waste management, with efforts to raise awareness and advocate for waste segregation policies in collaboration with NALAG.

Mrs. Akwelley Bulley-Kwakyi, JGC's Chief Human Capital Resources Officer, expressed the company's dedication to enhancing Ghana's waste management ecosystem and highlighted past successes in collaboration with Komptech.



The Honorary Consul of Austria to Ghana, Mrs. Regina Rosemary Orthner, emphasized the agreement's goal of strengthening ties and capacity building between Austria and local partners, aiming to address Ghana's sanitary challenges through education and provision of necessary tools.