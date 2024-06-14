Business

Kosmos Innovation Center opens call for Business Booster Program

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation has announced the opening of call for applications for the 2024 KIC Business Booster program. The call for application which commences on 13th June 2024 will run till 30th June 2024.

