Kosmos Innovation Center opens call for Business Booster Program

Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation has announced the opening of call for applications for the 2024 KIC Business Booster program. The call for application which commences on 13th June 2024 will run till 30th June 2024.

Under its Business Booster program, KIC supports agri-MSMEs and Farmer Based Organisations to build capacity to scale-up. The program is designed to accelerate the growth of participating Agri-MSMEs by improving their investor readiness and connecting them to potential funding. It is structured to improve the business operations of participating MSMEs, while mitigating their financial constraints and appropriately preparing them to engage with potential investors. This year’s program will include tailor-made robust training for the Agri-MSMEs based on their business profiling and categorization.



Executive Director of the Kosmos Innovation Center, Mr. Benjamin Gyan-Kesse underscored KIC’s commitment to the growth of Agri-MSMEs in Ghana: “the future of Ghana and Africa lies in strengthening Agri-MSMEs. The Business Booster program will provide Agri-MSMEs with coaching and training to identify new opportunities to scale-up and strengthen their market linkages. Through the Business Booster program, KIC demonstrates its commitment to nurturing innovation while providing the requisite support to many Agri-SMEs across the nation,” he said.



He added that “At KIC, we understand the challenges that confront Agri-MSMEs, and our goal is to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and networking opportunities they need to overcome these obstacles in order to thrive leveraging initiatives such as the Business Booster Program.”

Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Head of Entrepreneurship at the Mastercard Foundation underscored the relevance of Agri-MSMEs to Ghana’s economic progress describing them as a critical component for sustained economic growth.



“Our collaboration with KIC is driven by our shared vision of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, among young people to create dignified and fulfilling jobs,” he said.



KIC’s multi-year partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, seeks to train the next generation of young leaders and entrepreneurs in Ghana’s agriculture sector. KIC is committed to driving a strong transformation agenda for young people through the agricultural entrepreneurship pathways.