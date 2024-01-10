Kumasi Central Market traders express disappointment over abandoned redevelopment project

A photo of Kumasi traders at a press conference

Members of the Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Association in the Ashanti Region have expressed their disappointment with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for abandoning the Kumasi Central Market redevelopment project in the Ashanti region.

The traders, who were relocated to the less patronised racecourse market during the project, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress and fear losing their capital.



The aggrieved traders, who have decided to vote against both the NPP government and their Members of Parliament in the region, feel abandoned and lack confidence in the government's commitment to completing the project.



They have been waiting for years to return to their businesses at the revamped Kumasi Central Market.



At a press conference, on Wednesday, 10 January 2024, the Secretary of the association, Emelia Kwofie Asare Abetia, appealed to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene, drawing a parallel with his successful involvement in the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project for the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The traders hope that the Asantehene’s intervention can help generate the needed revenue to complete the market project.



Expressing optimism in the Asantehene’s ability to organise fundraising efforts, the traders also appealed to former President John Mahama and the Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, to contribute to the completion of the project when Asantehene intervenes.



The traders acknowledged and appreciated the former President for completing the Kejetia market redevelopment project before leaving office, emphasising the need for a similar commitment to the Kumasi Central Market.