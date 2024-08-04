La Community Bank posts GHS 1.29 million profit for 2023

Loan advances increased by 64%, and total deposits grew by 18.9%

La Community Bank has reported a profit of GHS 1.29 million for the 2023 financial year, up from GHS 1.2 million the previous year.

Despite economic challenges like the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and high inflation, the bank's operating income rose by 28% to GHS 11.9 million.



Loan advances increased by 64%, and total deposits grew by 18.9%.



However, the bank faced GHS 2.4 million in losses from the DDEP, to be amortized over four years.

Although profitable, the bank could not approve dividend payments for shareholders.



ARB APEX Bank's MD, Alex Kwasi Awuah, emphasized the need for strong loan monitoring to manage defaults.



