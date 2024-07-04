Lands Minister advises investors against inequitable mining deals

Jinapor stressed that while demanding fairness in mineral pricing

Samuel A. Jinapor, Ghana's Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has emphasized at the Mining On Top Africa Summit in Paris that African mineral-producing countries, including Ghana and Senegal, must foster an environment conducive to thriving mining sector businesses.

He highlighted the need for stability, strong governance, legal frameworks, and investor-friendly economic policies to attract and retain investors.



Jinapor stressed that while demanding fairness in mineral pricing, countries must also ensure professionalism and proper frameworks to sustain investor confidence.

He also praised the Ghana Geological Survey Authority for its crucial role in estimating Ghana's mineral wealth and supporting the mining sector's growth.



