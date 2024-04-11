Low growth in Africa costing families 35% in wealth – World Bank Economist

Andrew Dabalen

Andrew Dabalen, the Chief Economist for the Africa Region at the World Bank, has stated that if growth had been consistent over the past 14 years, African families would have experienced a 35% increase in wealth.

These remarks were made during discussions on the World Bank's Africa Pulse Report for April 2024.



During an interview on the Point of View program on Citi TV, Dabalen highlighted the challenge of sustaining growth rates in Africa over an extended period.



He noted that although Africa's growth rates are lower compared to other regions, the continent struggles to maintain them over time, which impacts poverty reduction efforts.

Dabalen drew comparisons with East Asia, where economic recovery from downturns tends to last longer than in Africa.



He pointed out that while Africa's growth is lower and less sustained, East Asia experiences more prolonged periods of economic recovery before encountering setbacks.



According to Dabalen, the inability to sustain growth over time is costly for Africa, with the continent experiencing slower poverty reduction compared to other regions like East Asia.