MIIF director urges creation of exploration fund to maximize Africa's mineral wealth

Steven Blessing Ackah

Steven Blessing Ackah, Executive Director of the Monaco International Investment Forum (MIIF), has advocated for the establishment of an exploration fund in Africa, especially in Ghana, to fully tap into its mineral wealth potential.

Speaking at the MIIF event on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Monaco, Ackah highlighted Ghana's abundant mineral resources but noted limited local participation in the mining sector.



He proposed the creation of an exploration fund to incentivize local individuals and entities to actively engage in exploration activities, serving as a financial catalyst to attract both local and international investors.



Ackah emphasized the importance of the fund in attracting investment in new critical minerals, as exploration companies increasingly prefer to invest in national funds to share risks and equity.

However, he emphasized the need for a supportive regulatory environment, stressing the importance of clear policies, transparent licensing processes, and stringent environmental safeguards to attract investors and ensure responsible mining practices.



Despite acknowledging challenges such as financial constraints and technological gaps, Ackah highlighted Ghana's potential to lead in sustainable mining practices by promoting local participation and embracing technological advancements.