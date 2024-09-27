MPC reduces policy rate to 27%

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor, BoG

The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee reduced the policy rate from 29% to 27% at its 120th press conference.

Chair Dr. Ernest Addison highlighted that the domestic economy is recovering, with improved macroeconomic conditions, increased growth, and declining inflation.

Despite tight monetary conditions, the disinflation process remains on track, prompting the committee to lower the rate by 200 basis points.



