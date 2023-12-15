MSMEs encouraged to prepare in era of free trade

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah

Source: Eye on Port

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has encouraged Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to familiarize themselves with the Ghana Enterprises Agency and the Ghana Export Promotion as they harbor export ambitions for the future.

He said these institutions have been empowered by the state to help ready local startups and small enterprises for effective trade beyond the shores of Ghana.



“For them to survive beyond an event like this they need to speak to the expert which is the GEA which has a department that supports the establishment and enhancement of MSME programs. Beyond that, if anybody wants to go beyond the shores of Ghana and export, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority is ever ready, ever prepared to show you where to market your goods. The Ghana Export Promotion Authority will identify somebody outside who patronizes such products for you to be able to export your product and this is a time that I will entreat people who produce their goods here to speak to them and see how they can get it beyond the shores of Ghana and make more money from their production.’ he said.

Carlos Ahenkorah was speaking on the sidelines of the maiden Made-in-Ghana trade fair and exhibition of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Tema where several Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises were allowed to showcase their Ghana-made products and services. It was done in collaboration with Media General and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.



The Chairman of the Tema Branch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Michael Kabutey Caesar, on his part said the Chamber is undertaking several initiatives to encourage exports.