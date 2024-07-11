MTN Ghana set to transform its HR processes with AI

MTN Ghana, in collaboration with HR Focus, is set to revolutionize its human resource processes by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This initiative will enhance various HR functions, including recruitment, digital onboarding, analytics, employee well-being, and overall employee experience.



A statement from MTN Group's Chief Human Resources Officer highlighted that this move is driven by rapid technological advancements in HR and the growing significance of digitalization and AI in improving employee experiences globally.



At a conference attended by over 120 HR professionals in Accra, the Chief HR Officer, Mr. Norman, discussed the implementation of AI to enhance employees' lives worldwide. He also announced the upcoming launch of MTN's First Global People Report, which will outline key factors shaping the company’s Employee Value Proposition and effective workplace strategies.

Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief HR Officer of MTN Ghana, urged HR professionals to embrace digitalization to revolutionize HR practices and drive organizational excellence. He emphasized the crucial role of technology in reshaping HR.



During a panel discussion, Mrs. Naa Latiorkor Senah, Senior Manager for Organizational Development at MTN Ghana, elaborated on leveraging digitalization to achieve business outcomes. Other panelists, including Mr. Emmanuel Woyome from Academic City University College and Mr. Harry Baiden from Agregar Tech Limited, provided insights into the importance of upskilling and reskilling in the digital era.



The conference also featured interactive networking sessions focusing on innovative practices and emerging digital trends in HR.