MTN Group and Huawei forge alliance to propel digital transformation across Africa

The deal aims to establish a Joint Innovation Tech Lab

In a move aimed at expediting digital transformation throughout the African continent, MTN Group and Huawei Technologies have inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Joint Innovation Tech Lab.

The collaboration is poised to catalyze groundbreaking solutions in the telecommunications sector, focusing particularly on the evolution of 5G networks and the advancement of digital services.



The signing ceremony, hosted at MWC Barcelona, Spain, saw senior delegations from both entities in attendance. MTN's Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, Mazen Mroue, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising its potential to revolutionise Africa's technological landscape.



"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Huawei, a global leader in telecommunications technology," stated Mroue. "This Joint Innovation Tech Lab signifies our commitment to driving digital innovation and empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions.



Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks while also exploring new avenues for enhancing digital services across our markets."



The partnership involves the creation of an Innovation Technology Lab at MTN Group's headquarters in South Africa. This lab will function as a neutral platform for collaboration within Africa's digital ecosystem, hastening the development, deployment, and adoption of innovative digital solutions across the continent.

The lab's focus areas include 5G network evolution, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and cloud services. Huawei, a global ICT infrastructure and smart devices provider, brings its extensive experience in 5G deployment and digital solutions to the partnership.



"As we enter this new era of digital transformation, partnerships like the one we are forging with MTN are crucial," commented a Huawei spokesperson. "Together, we will explore the full potential of 5G technology, enabling businesses and individuals across Africa to experience the transformative power of high-speed connectivity."



Li Peng, Huawei's Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Services, added, "This newly-established lab will help supercharge both MTN's R&D as well as Africa's digital economy, bringing more prosperity to the African continent."



This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of MTN and Huawei to shape Africa's digital landscape, fostering innovation, digital inclusion, and economic growth. As Africa embraces the digital age with increasing vigor, the partnership holds promise for reshaping the technological landscape of the continent for years to come.