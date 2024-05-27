MTN remains top African brand, as well as leading brand “doing good”

The logo of MTN Group

Source: Asaase News

MTN Group has maintained its top position in the ‘Brand Africa 100: Best Brands’ survey, also leading in ESG efforts.

This accolade recognizes MTN's commitment to creating shared value and sustainability.



MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita expressed gratitude for their partners' support, emphasizing MTN's focus on meeting customer needs and leveraging digital capabilities for a sustainable future.

The Brand Africa awards are based on research in over 30 markets. MTN, operating in 17 African countries, follows the 'Ambition 2025' strategy, committing to eco-responsibility, Net Zero emissions by 2040, digital and financial inclusion, and inclusive economic growth.



Brand Finance valued MTN at $3.7 billion, with a sustainability perceptions value of $309 million.



