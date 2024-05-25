Made-In-Ghana Bazaar to facilitate penetration of Ghanaian products into foreign markets

KT with stakeholders of the Made-In-Ghana Bazaar

Source: GNA

The Made-In-Ghana Bazaar aims to expand Ghanaian products and services into foreign markets through Ghana’s Missions abroad, supporting the growth of SMEs and tapping into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Mavis Nkansah Boadu, emphasized this goal at the opening of the third Bazaar.



The event, themed “Promoting Made-In-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity,” featured over 150 exhibitors showcasing diverse products.

The initiative aligns with Ghana's economic diplomacy agenda, assisting businesses in accessing foreign markets and resolving trade issues.



Trade Minister Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond urged Ghanaians to support local products to boost the economy.



Read full article