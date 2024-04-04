Market women urged to prioritize iodized salt sales in FDA-led initiative

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) took proactive steps to address Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD) in Ghana by organizing a significant gathering with market women in Agblobloshie.

FDA, under the leadership of Dr. Mimi Delese Darko, the CEO, convened an open forum to underscore the importance of selling iodized salt exclusively to consumers.



Emphasizing the crucial role of iodine in producing thyroid hormones and its impact on health, Dr. Darko urged market women to prioritize sourcing iodized salt from reputable suppliers and educate buyers about its benefits.



The forum, part of the broader Ghana Universal Salt Iodization program, aimed to ensure the success of salt producers' mandatory fortification of their products with iodine to eradicate IDD and enhance public health.

Dr. Darko emphasized the vendors' pivotal role as custodians of health in promoting iodized salt consumption, stressing its significance for households across Ghana.



With a focus on securing a healthier future for all Ghanaians, Dr. Darko urged collective efforts to ensure widespread access to iodized salt, symbolizing a commitment to improved well-being.