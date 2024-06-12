Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

May 2024 inflation drops to 23.1%, driven by lower food prices

Food Prices North Soar.png A woman selling tomatoes in a market

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Inflation in Ghana fell significantly to 23.1% in May 2024, down from 25.0% in April, marking a 1.9 percentage point decrease, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live