Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposes GH¢644 as new passport application fee

UPDATE: The actual figures to this story have been updated to reflect the Minister's statement before the floor of parliament

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has tabled a proposal before parliament to review the current charges for passport application from GH¢100 to GH¢644.



The ministry’s proposal which represents 544% hike is presently before the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation of Parliament, for consideration.



The sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the development will ensure the ministry can avoid incurring losses in printing of passport booklets for citizens.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on December 14, 2023, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said, “Ghanaians pay just about GH¢100 for a passport yet to produce one passport booklet it costs GH¢400 which means that for every passport that an applicant acquires, the government has to put in GH¢300 and this is not sustainable."



“So, if you are going to travel or you intend to travel and you cannot pay GH¢400 then it is unfortunate because even tickets are now expensive.” the minister added.



She alluded that the review is due to financial constraints in the Ghanaian economy, which has forced the ministry to take these measures since the State can no longer continue to subsidise the cost of printing passports

