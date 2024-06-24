Gifty Sekyere - Acting Coordinator - Ghana CARES

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) engaged stakeholders and media to discuss the Ghana CARES “Obaatan Pa” Programme's progress and achievements, organized by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA). MiDA, the coordinating agency for the Economic Enclaves Project (EEP), aims to create employment and strengthen agri-business through large-scale production.

The project focuses on competitive import substitution and economic diversification across various sectors.



Key partnerships include MoUs with the Mastercard Foundation and the World Food Programme for training youth and accessing climate financing.

The Ministry emphasized the media's role in raising public awareness and highlighted the EEP's potential for transformative economic impact.



