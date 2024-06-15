Business

Business
MoMo agents and merchants lament effects of double taxation on businesses

Mobile money agent service point

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Mobile Money (MoMo) agents and merchants in Ghana are being charged transaction fees, despite previous threats of a strike over double taxation.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) imposed an e-levy on both agent and merchant SIM cards, affecting businesses. MoMo vendors and merchants are calling for a review of the tax burden, citing financial sustainability concerns.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications plans to engage stakeholders to resolve the issue, while the Mobile Money Advocacy Group is urging swift action to prevent shop closures.

Source: 3news.com