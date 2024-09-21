More Nigerians are relying on trains to do business

Understanding AfCTA and Nigeria-Niger rail project

In Q2 2024, Nigeria saw a significant rise in rail transportation, with 143,759 tons of goods moved, an increase from 56,936 tons in Q2 2023. Rail revenue from goods reached N537.36 million, a 206.68% rise.

Passenger use also surged, with 689,263 passengers in Q2 2024, up 45.38% from the previous year, generating N1.69 billion in revenue.

Lagos’ Blue Rail Line, operational since September 2023, transported two million passengers, with increased daily trips. This growing reliance on rail highlights the expanding role of railways in Nigeria’s transportation and economic infrastructure.



