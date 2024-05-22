NACP calls for tax waivers on health commodities

The request aims to help the country eliminate and control epidemics for diseases such as HIV

The National AIDS/STIs Control Programme (NACP) has made an urgent appeal for exceptional tax waivers on all health commodities and medicines supplied by development partners for public health interventions.

This request, according to a Graphic Online report aims to help the country eliminate and control epidemics for diseases such as HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, which are targeted by these interventions.



The NACP highlighted that tax burdens on these critical health supplies cause delays at ports, reducing their shelf life and hindering their timely distribution.



Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo, the Manager of NACP, emphasized that taxes on health commodities and medications delay their clearance from ports.



This not only reduces the shelf life of these supplies but also disrupts the timely delivery of essential services to patients. Such delays can lead to medication shortages, affecting patients' adherence to treatments and potentially reversing the progress made in controlling these diseases.



Dr. Ayisi Addo further explained that achieving epidemic control is impossible if these logistical challenges persist. For instance, delays in delivering HIV medications and test kits can result in patients not receiving their necessary treatments on time, causing shortages in health facilities and ultimately increasing the risk of transmission within the general population.

The same issues apply to malaria and tuberculosis interventions, where timely access to supplies is crucial for controlling these diseases.



The Global Fund and other international agencies like UNFPA, the West Africa Health Organisation, and GAVI provide significant quantities of medications and health commodities to support Ghana's public health response.



However, despite agreements that these supplies should not be taxed, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) still imposes taxes, causing further delays. Dr. Ayisi Addo noted that the natural solution would be to secure a tax waiver from the GRA to prevent the accumulation of medical supplies at ports.



To address this issue comprehensively, NACP plans to organize a high-level dialogue involving stakeholders from the GRA, Ministry of Finance, and other relevant bodies. The goal is to find a permanent solution to the tax and clearance challenges, ensuring seamless distribution of health commodities.



This dialogue also marks the 20th anniversary of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in Ghana, highlighting its life-saving impact on people living with HIV.