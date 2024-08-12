NLA increases lotto writers Commission to 25%

Samuel Awuku

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Ghana has increased the commission for licensed lotto writers from 20% to 25%, effective August 2024, following pressure from operators who found the previous rate unsustainable.

The NLA plans to intensify its crackdown on illegal operators, who capture over GH₵1 billion annually, far exceeding the GH₵800 million generated by the NLA.



Despite previous financial losses, the NLA has achieved a turnaround under Director General Samuel Awuku, posting profits in 2022.

The move aims to strengthen revenue generation and reduce political interference in the lottery industry.



