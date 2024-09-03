Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

NRSA issues 7-month deadline for commercial transport registration

Passengers In Kumasi Fight Drivers 2 This directive aims to streamline operations

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has set a seven-month deadline for all commercial road transport operators and related entities to register with the authority or face severe penalties.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live