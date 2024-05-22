New GRA board inaugurated, aim to boost revenue collection

New Ghana Revenue Authority board

President Akufo-Addo has appointed former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey, as the Chairman of the reconstituted Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The 9-member Board, chaired by Ghartey, includes representatives from various sectors such as tax policy, banking, and commerce.



In his inauguration speech on May 22, 2024, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam urged the Board to prioritize improving revenue mobilization to achieve the medium-term target of 18%-20% tax/GDP ratio.



He emphasized the importance of reducing waste in the system while enhancing revenue collection.

The Finance Minister assured the Board of his support and stressed the need for regular updates on revenue performance. The dissolution of the former Board led to the appointment of Ms. Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of GRA.



Dr. Tony Oteng-Gyasi, the former Board Chairman, resigned from his position, prompting the reconstitution of the Board. Ghartey's appointment follows a series of changes within the GRA leadership, aiming to enhance revenue collection efforts and address fundamental human resource issues.