New iPhone 16 unveiled in Russia as retailers skirt Apple's export ban

Apple's new iPhone 16

Russian retailers, M.Video-Eldorado and MTS, are now pre-selling Apple's new iPhone 16 despite the company's export ban to Russia, with prices significantly higher than in the U.S.

Apple ceased all sales in Russia in March 2022 following sanctions due to the Ukraine invasion.



The phones, sourced via grey import channels from non-sanctioning countries, cost Russians hundreds of dollars more. This highlights challenges in controlling supply chains when exiting markets.

The Russian government's grey imports scheme allows access to these goods while Moscow seeks to lessen dependence on Western technology.



