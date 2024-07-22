Newmont Appoints Abdul-Rahman Amoadu as First Ghanaian Managing Director

Newmont has named Abdul-Rahman Amoadu as its first Ghanaian Managing Director to oversee the company's operations in Africa, effective August 1, 2024.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for Newmont, which operates two mines (Akyem and Ahafo South) and the Ahafo North project in Ghana, along with joint venture exploration projects across Africa.



Natascha Viljoen, Newmont's Chief Operating Officer, praised Rahman’s extensive background in finance, operations, and international trade, along with his global and African experience, stating he is well-suited to lead Newmont’s African business as it develops a premier mining portfolio.

Operating in Africa since 2006, Newmont is Ghana’s largest gold producer and biggest employer in the mining sector. Rahman's appointment coincides with the advancement of the Ahafo North project, Newmont’s third mine in Ghana.



Previously, Rahman was Managing Director of Newmont’s Yanacocha mine in Peru, and has served as Regional Chief Finance Officer for both South America and Africa. Before Newmont, he held senior management roles at Maersk across Africa and Europe.