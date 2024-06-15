Business

Newmont’s operations in Ghana recognized for leading decarbonization efforts

Newmont New 9.png Newmont

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

For the third consecutive year, Newmont’s Ahafo South and Akyem mines have been lauded by KalTire for their outstanding achievements in the decarbonization effort.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live