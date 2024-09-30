Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Nigeria secures $1.57 billion loan from World Bank to boost key sectors

DAOk9kpTURBXy82YjBlNjhmMDhkNWJhOTYxYmQ5YzllNjNlMjRkNjM4YS5wbmeSlQMAKM0C 80Br5MFzQMWzQGu3gACoTAGoTEA Nigeria secures $1.57 billion loan from World Bank to boost key sectors

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

The World Bank has approved a $1.57 billion financing package for Nigeria to enhance health and education sectors, climate resilience, and sustainable power initiatives.

The funding includes $500 million to address governance issues, $570 million for the Primary Healthcare Provision Strengthening Program, and $500 million for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project.

Nigeria, which has the highest debt to the World Bank's International Development Association at $16.6 billion, faces significant challenges, including high numbers of out-of-school children due to insecurity and frequent flooding that impacts communities and infrastructure.

Read full article

Source: africa.businessinsider.com