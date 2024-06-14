No economy can grow without embracing digitalisation – ECOWAS Resident Representative

Baba Gana Wakil

Source: GNA

ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Baba Gana Wakil, has emphasized the crucial role of digitalization in economic growth.

He notes that youth unemployment can be tackled through ICT, and ECOWAS has launched a 10-day program to equip 200 Ghanaian youth with digital skills.



The initiative aims to bridge the skills gap and prepare participants for the global digital marketplace.

Wakil stresses that digital transformation is essential for economic sustainability and career advancement, and ECOWAS has a Regional Action Plan on Digitalisation to accelerate growth and generate employment in the sub-region.



