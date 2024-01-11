OA Pay honoured with Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year Award at Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards

OA Pay wins award

Source: OA Pay

The 2nd edition of Ghana Startup Week, held on 15th December, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation, showcased the remarkable achievements by top players driving Ghana's startup ecosystem.

The two-day event, dedicated to propelling the growth of startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), youth, and women entrepreneurs, aimed at identifying vital sectors driving investment, fostering continental trade, and promoting sustainable economic growth in Ghana.



The culmination of this impactful initiative was the Ghana Startup Ecosystem Summit from Wednesday, 13th December to Thursday 14th December, followed by an Awards Night on Friday. Nominated for both Fintech Startup of the Year and with our CEO, Tracey Abiola, in contention for Female Founder of the Year, amongst the other 99 outstanding startups.



OA Pay emerged victorious for a distinct category than it was nominated for and was lauded for its commitment to revolutionising remittance services and fostering financial empowerment across borders as the ‘Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year’ at the prestigious Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards.



Most popularly identified as a one-stop home-grown money remittance platform empowering the African diaspora, OA Pay's groundbreaking contributions to financial inclusivity and the dedication towards innovation within the fintech landscape in Ghana was celebrated and recognised at the award night.



"We are immensely honoured to triumph as the Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year at the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards, Ghana Startup Week," remarked Tracey Abiola, CEO of OA Pay.



"This award validates our dedication to transforming the remittance landscape and ensuring financial accessibility for the African Diaspora. We extend our gratitude to the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards for acknowledging our efforts."

OA Pay has been at the forefront of revolutionising financial services by offering secure, no-fee transfers with the highest exchange rates and convenient remittance solutions tailored to the needs of the African diaspora in the United Kingdom and the United States. This award stands as a testament to OA Pay's unwavering commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of financial inclusivity, no matter where you are.



The recognition received at the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards reinforces OA Pay's position as a trailblazer in the fintech industry. It underscores the company's continuous strides towards providing innovative and accessible financial solutions that empower communities and facilitate economic growth.



As OA Pay continues its journey of innovation and service excellence, the company remains committed to pioneering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the financial landscape by entering new markets and expanding their reach to empower the African diaspora worldwide.



