OMCs start marginal increase in fuel prices

File Photo

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have reportedly commenced a marginal increase in the prices of petroleum products at fuel stations.

This increase in prices started on February 2, 2024.



Market Leader, GOIL, accoridng to a report by Joy Business, is now selling a litre of diesel at ¢13.49, while petrol is priced at ¢12.69 per litre.

These adjustments mark a slight increase compared to the prices reported approximately four weeks ago. It is reported that other OMCs are currently in the process of upward price adjustments at the pumps and are expected to implement these changes in the coming hours.



The driving force behind these price increases can be attributed to the recent depreciation of the cedi against major currencies and the upward trend in crude oil prices on the international market.